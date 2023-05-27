Yutaro Sato, Kento Imai, Kenri Kodaka – “Buddha’s Ear Illusion”

JAPAN



Author description: The Buddha’s Ear Illusion creates the sensation of earlobe stretching. To induce this illusion, the experimenter pinches the participant’s earlobe with one hand and pulls it downward. Simultaneously, with the other hand, the experimenter stretches and contracts an uninflated balloon within the participant’s peripheral view, while maintaining the anchor by continuing to hold the earlobe. As a result, the participant experiences the incredible sensation of their earlobe stretching. Interestingly, this illusion can also be achieved without the use of balloons, allowing for illusory experience of having Buddha’s ear anytime, anywhere, as long as there is someone available to stretch it.